Last June, rapper Megan Thee Stallion gushed about Dua Lipa, calling her “fire” and saying she’d love to collab with the singer. Now, less than a year later, the two have dropped the single “Sweetest Pie, ” and a sexy, surrealist music video filled with sass and ass.

Advertisement

The Dave Meyers-directed music video (who’s previously worked with Kendrick Lamar, Normani, Drake, Ariana Grande) features Megan and Dua Lipa as alluring, arachnid-like sirens, luring men into their home of sweet treats— Hansel and Gretel style. What starts as a fantasy turns into a nightmare for the men when they find themselves in a bubbling cauldron, surrounded by flashing images of an eight-legged Dua Lipa and smashed up cherry pie.

Things take a turn for Megan and Dua Lipa when a mob of men tie them to a burning stake, something that spurs the witchy masterminds to burn the whole arena down, leaving nothing but ash. The groovy track features Megan’s signature raunchy bars and Dua Lipa ’s smooth as honey vocals.

In conjunction with the release of the track, Dua has also shared a new episode of her podcast At Your Service, in which she talks with Megan about their collaboration.

“Megan and I have been going back and forth for so long on ‘Sweetest Pie,’” Dua says. “First of all, we were just sending tracks to each other that we felt represented both of us. I remember I was in LA working on my third album and I get an email being like ‘Megan really likes this track what do you think?’ and I listened to it and immediately heard it and was like ‘Oh I’m ready to write to this one.’”

“I was so happy, I was like, ‘This sounds like me and Dua, I really hope she likes it,’” Megan corroborates. “I was asking my label all the time like ‘What’d she say? What’d she say? You think she likes it?’ I had wrote so many verses to this song, but finally when I had heard your voice on it I was like, ‘Nah I need to rewrite all of this, this is not good enough.’

“It all aligned perfectly,” Dua adds.

Dua and Megan are set to hit the stage together next week in Phoenix, Denver, and Tulsa as a part of Dua’s North American Tour. “Sweetest Pie” is teased as the first taste of Megan’s forthcoming album. The rapper is also slated to appear in the new A24 R-rated musical alongside Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally.