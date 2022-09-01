If you’re looking for a “very famous, very successful, and very beautiful woman” to make a cameo appearance in your television series, look no further than Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper popped up in the newest episode of Marvel She-Hulk, giving a little lesson in ass-shaking to the show’s star, Tatiana Maslany.

The cameo was set up by She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil, who plays the villain Titania. The Good Place actor had established a relationship with Megan during their time working on the second season of HBO Max’s Legendary.

“I just asked her and she turned out to be a huge Marvel fan,” Jamil tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I just had a feeling she’d be a great actor because she’s good at everything, and she absolutely smashed it. I could not have been prouder or more in awe of her and she brings out something in Tatiana that no one has ever seen before —Tatiana has moves. It’s ridiculous.”

“Megan’s just one of the highlights of the whole show for me,” Jamil continues. “Every time someone’s been asking me, ‘What’s your favorite thing from the show?’ I haven’t been able to say yet because it’s not out, but it’s Megan.”

Following Megan’s appearance in the courtroom, she and fellow stallion Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk twerk it out in the offices in a post-credits scene as the song “Body” plays.

“I will kill for you Megan Thee Stallion,” Maslany tells the supreme leader of the Hotties, making it unclear if she’s saying this as herself or as She-Hulk. “Dial it back,” Megan tells her dance partner.

This extra scene was just a little gift set up for Maslany by head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao. As a big fan of Megan’s, Maslany admits she was “pretty close to tears with excitement” when it came time to meet her new co-star.

“That was like the highlight of my life,” Maslany tells Variety. “When Jess was like, ‘We’re writing you a scene where you’re dancing with her,’ I basically died. Like, I fell off the planet. I fixated on that moment for two weeks, and I couldn’t talk to her. I didn’t know how to be around her.”

“She looks amazing on camera, she’s so cute and she was having so much fun; she’s so game to play and how great is that tag?” Gao says of the post-credits scene. “Tatiana said that she thinks it’s the single most important scene in the MCU and I agree with her, it really is. It’s the single most important scene in all of the MCU.”