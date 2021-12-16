Last weekend, three- time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration— and now she’s signing a major deal with Netflix. The Queen of the Hotties has officially signed a first- look deal with the streamer and she will create and executive produce new series as well as other projects. Now that’s some Real Hot Girl Shit.

Advertisement

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan says in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Leading the rap game for the last three Hot Girl Summers, Megan has culminated a high level of success and shaken up the world in the process (y’all remember how “WAP” was handled right?). Last year, the Texas native was named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, and she published an op-ed titled “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” at The New York Times. Over the weekend, she was honored with the Texas Hero Award from the 18th Congressional District in her home Houston.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” says Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Following the release of her debut album, Good News, in 2020, Megan’s most recent music release was this year’s Something For The Hotties, featuring her most popular freestyles. Whatever she’s doing next, we will be tuning in.