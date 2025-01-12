Meghan Markle and Netflix delay With Love, Meghan due to L.A. fires The series was initially set to bow on January 15.

Hardly the most distressing news to come out of the horrific wildfires currently reducing Los Angeles to rubble, Variety reports that Meghan Markle has delayed the release of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, due to the fires. Instead of worrying about promoting the show, Markle will continue to aid in relief efforts, which she’s been doing since the disaster began last week. The series, a cooking show in which the Duchess of Sussex makes hummus for her famous friends at her Santa Barbara home and would feasibly send Markle’s lifestyle brand into the stratosphere, was initially set to debut on January 15. However, due to the fires, Markel and Netflix have pushed With Love, Meghan until March 4. “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” said Markle.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were already spotted working with victims of the fires, appearing at the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday to hand out food and supplies and meet with evacuees. The couple also launched a website filled with resources to support the recovery.

Since the fires began on Tuesday, more than 10,000 structures in the Los Angeles area have burned, thousands of homes have been destroyed and residents displaced, and 16 have died.