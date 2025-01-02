Meghan Markle strives for relatability in With Love, Meghan trailer The Netflix series is the Duchess of Sussex's attempt at "reimagin[ing] the genre of lifestyle programming."

Ahh, so that’s what Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram yesterday was all about. To celebrate the new year, the Duchess of Sussex posted a relatable video of herself running on the beach all in white, filmed by her husband—y’know, the Prince. Now, she’s trying to prove again how just-like-you she is in the first trailer for With Love, Meghan, a show in which she “share(s) some little tips and tricks” about how to live, cook, and entertain, from one normal gal to another.

In the series, Markle will attempt to do for the lifestyle show what she does for cake and crudité in the trailer: take something “pretty ordinary” and elevate it. “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” the show’s logline reads. “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy. Love is in the details,” Markle says at one point in the clip, along with a number of other ready-made slogans to pin on your wall. Guests in her spotless kitchen include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, Prince Harry himself, and “additional acclaimed chefs and special friends,” according to Netflix. The show was directed by Michael Steed, who previously helmed episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (per Deadline).

The series comes out of Netflix’s overall deal with Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Productions, which is finally starting to bear fruit for the streamer. The duo also produced Polo, a documentary about the sport, which released last month. With Love, Meghan premieres January 15.