SiriusXM goes ahead and gives Megyn Kelly whole channel

Megyn Kelly is great for business right now, and SiriusXM is betting she’ll remain a boon to its brand for multiple years to come. The radio network has inked a new, multi-year deal to give the conservative commentator her very own channel, per The Hollywood Reporter. While the exact duration of the deal hasn’t been shared (at least as of this writing), the former Fox and NBC host’s fans can start listening to her curated content 24/7 starting on November 4.

The “Megyn Kelly Channel” will take over channel 111, the current home of the “Triumph” channel, which broadcasts Kelly’s exceptionally popular “The Megyn Kelly Show,” as well as content from Glenn Beck, Nancy Grace, and more. Most of those non-Kelly shows will move to channel 123 next month to make room for even more of her own programming, as well as a to-be-announced rotation of guest speakers, series, and specials.

“Linear television news is dead,” Kelly said in a statement underscoring the kind of hard-line thinking that won her so many followers in the first place. “People can’t stand those stilted, censored conversations anymore, which is exactly why this medium is thriving,” she continued. “I’m thrilled to deliver our bold brand of no-BS news live on SiriusXM and to be expanding my relationship with such a stellar, blue-chip brand and great partner. Soon our listeners will have the Megyn Kelly Channel to enjoy and trust for the conversations and content they love.”

In March, Kelly launched a podcast network, MK Media, to, in her own words, “help sane, reasonable, good-humored people build their own followings in this new media space.” Some of those “good-humored people” include Maureen Callahan, who’s mocked everyone from Stephen Colbert to Whoopi Goldberg on her YouTube show, former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aide Link Lauren, and journalist Mark Halperin, who was fired from NBC News after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. While the Megyn Kelly Channel’s schedule is still under wraps, SiriusXM subscribers may soon be able to add some more of this sane and reasonable content to their morning commutes.