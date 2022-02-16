Melissa Fumero has now been cast in her next big TV role since Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Netflix’s Blockbuster show. Fumero is set to join the series alongside already-announced cast mate Randall Park.



Advertisement

Fumero will star in the show as Eliza, who is a “dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Randall Park) as his trusty number two...and maybe more.”

Blockbuster is helmed by Vanessa Ramos, who previously served as writer and producer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series is also co-created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings), who will also serve as both writers and executive producers.

According to the official logline shared by Netflix, the show “takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America, that explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.” Netflix hasn’t announced when the show is set to begin filming, but the streaming service has said that the series’ first season will feature 10 episodes.

Fumero shared the news on social media, writing, “Soooooo excited to begin this next chapter with friends I adore especially the incredible @thatRamosgirl and an actor I’ve admired for a long time! Lets goooo!!”

Besides Blockbuster, Fumero is also set to star in Jim Mahoney’s upcoming film Bar Fight, with Rachel Bloom and Luka Jones. In Bar Fight, the actor plays Nina who, after splitting from her ex Allen (Jones), decides to divide everything evenly with him—except, the one thing they refuse to give up is their favorite bar, so they face off to win it.



Fumero also appears in Hulu’s Marvel series M.O.D.O.K., doing voice acting work as Melissa Tarleton, who’s the daughter of the titular villain.