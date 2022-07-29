Metallica headlined Lollapalooza this weekend, presenting fans in attendance at Chicago’s Grant Park with exactly what they presumably wanted when they rolled out to a Metallica show : Some “Enter Sandman,” a little “Nothing Else Matters ,” and, of course, the hallmark of any truly great Metallica performance : A reference to their favorite teen-focused streaming shows.

This is per Billboard, which reports that Lars and the boys took some time during last night’s headlining set at the festival to toss in a shout-out to Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who notably shreds a version of the band’s “Master Of Puppets” during the show’s fourth season finale, simultaneously distracting the ire of some extradimensional murder bats toward himself, and giving Metallica some of that sudden “Running Up That Hill” heat.

(Although “Master Of Puppets,” as a very beloved song from one of the world’s most famous bands, was already doing fine before the last part of Stranger Things’ fourth season aired, it still saw its number of streams jump by a massive 650 percent after the episodes were released.)

Metallica, never ones to let a very metal marketing opportunity go astray, embraced the show’s use of their song right from the jump, issuing an Instagram post saying they were “totally blown away” by the song’s inclusion in the season, and by actor Joseph Quinn’s performance shredding it as Eddie. And so it’s not entirely surprising to learn that , when the band closed with “Master Of Puppets” last night in Chicago, they did so with footage of Quinn briefly playing on the screen above them, reminding the Metallica faithful present that that teevee show their grandkids are so into on The Netflix is totally into Metallica, too . (We kid, we kid; we sort of kid.)

Lollapalooza continues throughout this weekend in Chicago.