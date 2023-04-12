Mia Goth joins Mahershala Ali's Blade movie, which feels about right

Well, we’ll give ’ em this: If we were going to fan-cast horror superstar Mia Goth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’d be attached to the brand with the blood sprinkler vampire raves.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Goth—lately of X, Pearl, and Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, all gut-churning nightmares in their own way —has signed on for everybody’s favorite family-friendly superhero universe. And, specifically, for that Blade movie that’s been kicking around in the background for years at this point, with Goth joining Mahershala Ali in Yann Demange’s take on the vamp-staking, day-walking, leather-clad badass.

There’s no word yet on who Goth will be playing in the movie, although if it’s not some kind of decadent vampire lord with some bold new ideas about the intersections of blood and plumbing, it certainly feels like a waste of a perfectly good Mia Goth. Plot details are being kept very tight, though, so the only thing we can be absolutely sure of is that Blade is there, he’s going to kill some vampires, and—this one’s just speculation, mind you—some motherfucker’s probably going to try to iceskate up hill.

The Blade movie was announced way back in 2019, with Marvel’s Kevin Feige bringing Ali out to wave to the crowd at Comic-Con, and then basically vanish for the next four years. (Give or take a vocal cameo in Eternals that is already racing away from our memories with a quickness.) The film is currently scheduled for a September 2024 release date, with Feige saying that filming will begin soon ; Goth is now only the second person to be formally cast in the film, after Ali himself. The film was previously set to arrive later this year, but production was pushed back after original director Bassam Tariq left the project, with Lovecraft Country’s Demange taking over the film.