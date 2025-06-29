Demon Slayer sharpens its blade with trailer for first Infinity Castle movie
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle begins the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons in theaters this September.Courtesy of Sony
Sony and Crunchyroll are bringing the final battle of the Demon Corps to theaters this September. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, or simply Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, sends Tanjiro to the titular Infinity Castle for the first of three more showdowns with the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. Based on the 2016 run of the manga, Infinity Castle is the series’ fourth movie and a direct follow-up to the anime‘s fourth season on television.