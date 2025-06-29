Demon Slayer sharpens its blade with trailer for first Infinity Castle movie

Sony and Crunchyroll are bringing the final battle of the Demon Corps to theaters this September. ‌Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, or simply Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, sends Tanjiro to the titular Infinity Castle for the first of three more showdowns with the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. Based on the 2016 run of the manga, Infinity Castle is the series’ fourth movie and a direct follow-up to the anime‘s fourth season on television.

Here’s the synopsis:

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. Related Content Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld teaser introduces a teen demon slayer for a new generation

Infinity Castle is the first part of a planned trilogy of films, wrapping up Tanjiro and the Demon Corps’ storyline. Since 2016, Tanjiro has fought alongside Demon Corps, searching for revenge for his demonified sister. It’s also the first theatrically released Demon Slayer movie since 2020’s record-breaking Mugen Train. The inaugural film is currently the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, having generated $507 million globally. Despite grossing $50 million domestically, the subsequent two films in the series were not released theatrically in the United States.

Infinity Train opens in Japan this July, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to catch up. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opens in theaters in the U.S. on September 12.