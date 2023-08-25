Kim Cattrall doesn’t “want to be in a situation for even an hour where [she’s] not enjoying myself.” Whether her recent, much-anticipated cameo in the season two finale of And Just Like That... was actually fun for the actor (Cattrall has publicly distanced herself from Sex And The City as well as co-star Sarah Jessica Parker) or whether the sub-two-minute appearance merely clocked in below her upper limit of boring things is unclear. Regardless, peo ple have had a lot to say about it.

One such person was s howrunner Michael Patrick King, who also weighed in on the moment in an interview with Variety. “As you know, it’s literally a cameo. I mean, it’s just a little moment,” he said of the scene, which sees Samantha calling long-distance BFF Carrie from London to bid adieu to Carrie’s old apartment. “What I always thought was that these characters are texting, and occasionally talking, so I knew it was going to be conversational,” he continued.

“I’m happy that it’s really early in the episode, because I don’t want the drumbeat that this big dramatic thing is going to happen,” he said. (T he cameo has been spoiled since May.) “[T]hat was never the intention. The intention was: Look, there she is! They’re talking. It’s two steps past an emotional text. They’re talking.”

As for the bad blood between Cattrall and Parker, it sounds like the two never actually had to interact in real life. “Kim came, she did her scene and she left... Sarah Jessica did her scene earlier, much like all the other phone calls on the show, quite frankly, they don’t happen with the other actors,” said King, who seemingly didn’t want to talk about the falling out all that much either.

“Look, Kate [Arthur, the interviewer], I’m not going to say anything past the fact that it happened. So something shifted everywhere. Obviously, it happened,” he said. “It was the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City. Everybody knew it would be good for the show, and hopefully fun for the fans. And everybody just did it. And there wasn’t a lot of drama around the conversation: People just did it.”