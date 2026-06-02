Pig director Michael Sarnoski locks himself to The Chain
Michael Sarnoski will direct the pilot for Damon Lindelof's upcoming HBO series, The Chain.Screenshot: YouTube
After eulogizing Robin Hood and before collecting packages with Death Stranding, director Michael Sarnoski isn’t going to TV; he’s heading to HBO. Per Deadline, Sarnoski, who previously helmed Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One, and the upcoming Death Of Robin Hood, has signed on to direct the pilot for The Chain, a television adaptation of Adrian McKinty’s best-selling novel. Sarnoski will also serve as executive producer alongside Damon Lindelof, the series’ showrunner. In addition to writing and running Lanterns, Lindelof also wrote the pilot with Carly Wray and Breannah Gibson.
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