Pig director Michael Sarnoski locks himself to The Chain

After eulogizing Robin Hood and before collecting packages with Death Stranding, director Michael Sarnoski isn’t going to TV; he’s heading to HBO. Per Deadline, Sarnoski, who previously helmed Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One, and the upcoming Death Of Robin Hood, has signed on to direct the pilot for The Chain, a television adaptation of Adrian McKinty’s best-selling novel. Sarnoski will also serve as executive producer alongside Damon Lindelof, the series’ showrunner. In addition to writing and running Lanterns, Lindelof also wrote the pilot with Carly Wray and Breannah Gibson.

The series stars Robin Hood‘s Jodie Comer, who plays Rachel, a divorcée, cancer patient, and, if things weren’t bad enough, the mother of a kidnapped girl. After her daughter’s kidnapping, Rachel learns that she’s part of “The Chain,” and the only way to get her daughter back is by kidnapping another child as ransom.

An adaptation of The Chain has been in the works since shortly after the book was published. In 2020, Edgar Wright had been attached to adapt The Chain, which Universal had acquired in a seven-figure deal. After the project stalled out, the property chained itself to Sony, with Emily Blunt in the Rachel position. Finally, because neither studio loved it now and will never love it again, Media Res, the folks behind The Morning Show, picked it up for another seven figures because that’s how much chains cost in this economy.