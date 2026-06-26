Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour bury tabloid hatchet over new Netflix spy series

The stars of Stranger Things have signed up for a new Netflix spy series from the creator of Adolescence

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 26, 2026 | 4:45pm
Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix
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Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour bury tabloid hatchet over new Netflix spy series

When Stranger Things came to its very real conclusion last December, it seemed to herald the end of the streaming era’s favorite daddy-daughter pairing. Along with the show literally ending, reports emerged of Millie Bobby Brown filing a complaint against her adoptive TV father, David Harbour, accusing him of bullying her. The bad press led Harbour and Brown to show off their love for one another on camera at the Stranger Things premiere, and Harbour to describe the complaint as a “weird[…]simple rupture-and-repair thing,” while continually talking about wanting to work together again. Well, to further prove that they don’t actually hate each other, Harbour and Brown have signed up for a new A24-backed series from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne in which they probably won’t have to interact that much. 

The still-untitled series follows a disgraced FBI agent, Matt Wolfe (Harbour), who gets pulled back into the Bureau when his estranged FBI agent daughter (Brown) disappears on a mission. This is kind of a perfect project for two stars who reportedly don’t get along, since it sounds like they won’t be sharing many scenes—unless, of course, it takes a flashback structure to show how their relationship fell apart. It’s also worth considering how much Bobby Brown the show will feature, considering she’s missing. Netflix’s head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada, Jinny Howe, describes the series as being about an “estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis.” That doesn’t sound like they’re going to enjoy many Eggos together.

Brown and Harbour will executive produce the series, along with Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in 2024. Brown’s next turn on the streamer, Enola Holmes 3, lands on July 1.

 
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