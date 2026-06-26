Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour bury tabloid hatchet over new Netflix spy series The stars of Stranger Things have signed up for a new Netflix spy series from the creator of Adolescence.

When Stranger Things came to its very real conclusion last December, it seemed to herald the end of the streaming era’s favorite daddy-daughter pairing. Along with the show literally ending, reports emerged of Millie Bobby Brown filing a complaint against her adoptive TV father, David Harbour, accusing him of bullying her. The bad press led Harbour and Brown to show off their love for one another on camera at the Stranger Things premiere, and Harbour to describe the complaint as a “weird[…]simple rupture-and-repair thing,” while continually talking about wanting to work together again. Well, to further prove that they don’t actually hate each other, Harbour and Brown have signed up for a new A24-backed series from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne in which they probably won’t have to interact that much.