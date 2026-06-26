Riddle-spinner Millie Bobby Brown says she has "concrete" plans for a new David Harbour project

Millie Bobby Brown: She’ll keep ya guessin’!

That, at least, is our takeaway from a new interview the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star gave to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast this week (per Variety). At least some of that live conversation was rooted in questions surrounding the fate of her Netflix-subscription-generator Eleven (a fate that only Brown and Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer actually know for sure), but Brown was happy to bring her flair for the enigmatic to the future, too.

Specifically, when asked about plans to work again with her long-time co-star/occasional alleged bullying complaint recipient David Harbour, Brown went full Rumpelstiltskin on Horowitz and his audience: Calling the plans, which Harbour has also talked about, “concrete,” she added, “Father-daughter is where we live, but Netflix will always be our home.” (She later emphasized that “The David Harbour project is sooner than expected, and it’s David’s idea, so kudos to him.”) Which is all kind of a weird way to say “We’re making a project where he plays my dad on Netflix,” but, hey, we haven’t starred in any streamer-dominating genre shows lately, so what do we know?

Variety also notes that Brown talked in the interview about the emotional aftermath of the Stranger Things finale, which apparently saw her work to shore up her relationships with all of her castmates. “They probably thought I was crazy. I was like, ‘We’re still friends, right? Like, you’re not gonna stop talking to me anymore?’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I ever upset you,’ and was just trying to mend anything. ‘It’s been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You’re my sibling.’ And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me.”

And if that does sound kind of extreme, Brown would politely remind you that you don’t actually knows what it’s like to spend literally half your life becoming insanely famous on a TV set. “No one will ever understand it. I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything.”