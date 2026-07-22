Writer-director Chris Rock returns to play Misty Green trailer for us

Misty Green stars Rosalind Eleazar as a once-promising Hollywood actress trying to climb her way back to the top.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 22, 2026 | 9:00am
Photo courtesy of A24
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Writer-director Chris Rock returns to play Misty Green trailer for us

More than a decade after giving us his Top Five, Chris Rock, the writer and director, is back with Misty Green, a star-studded showbiz drama about an actress on the decline looking for a second act. Rosalind Eleazar plays the titular Misty, a once-promising actress and singer whose ascent up the Hollywood sign was cut short by personal problems and an unpredictable brother (Daniel Kaluuya). As was the case with Top Five, Rock isn’t just behind the camera. He co-stars as an old friend in the business who might be willing to take another chance on Misty if she can keep her brother in line.

Misty Green is Rock’s fourth time directing a narrative film, having released I Think I Love My Wife and Head Of State before Top Five. Unsurprisingly, the A24 film has a loaded cast, including Adam Driver, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Rich Sommer, and Anthony Anderson. Meanwhile, it’s the biggest film role of Elezar’s career. The English actress previously starred in the Harlan Coben Netflix series Missing You, FX’s Class Of ’09, and Slow Horses.

Misty Green is slated to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival later this year. It opens in theaters this October.

 
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