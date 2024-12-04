Palestinian immigrant comedy Mo shares first look at season 2 Season 2 premieres January 30.

Mo, Netflix’s comedy about a Palestinian immigrant attempting to secure asylum in Houston, is back for season two and timelier than ever. Inspired by star and co-creator Mo Amer’s real life, the next batch of episodes will see Mo “stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing,” a synopsis reads. Unsurprisingly, as a “stateless refugee without a passport,” that journey won’t be easy for him. “He’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster,” the synopsis continues. “Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there’s a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his falafel taco recipe.”

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans trying to be seen around the globe,” Amer said in a statement. He also added that he was excited to “bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story.”

Netflix just released a number of first look images for season two, which you can check out below:

Amer co-created Mo with Golden Globe-winner Ramy Youssef. The show also stars Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe, Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy.

In an interview with The A.V. Club about season one, Amer responded that he struck the balance between comedy and heartfelt emotion in the show’s first outing by “crying a lot.” Audiences are likely in for a similar experience when season two premieres January 30.