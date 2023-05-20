Cravalho, who’s an executive producer on the film, confirmed the news to fans on her Instagram this weekend, telling viewers that “I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.” (Cravalho is presumably referring to the fact that she’s now 22, while Moana in the film is 14; Johnson, playing an immortal, can presumably skirt those issues.) “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” Cravalho added. “I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come.”

Cravalho’s statement comes as Disney is facing controversy over its casting for another remake focused on characters of Pacific Island descent: The live-action Lilo & Stitch, which has faced critiques in some quarters for casting actors who are lighter-skinned than their animated counterparts—including Sydney Agudong as Lilo’s sister Nani.

