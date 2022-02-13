Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness doesn’t get to have all of the Marvel fun on this Super Bowl Sunday. While he’s off meeting different versions of himself in different realities, Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant is meeting different versions of himself inside himself in this Super Bowl trailer for the upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+.



See, mild-mannered Steven Grant is also ruthless mercenary Marc Spector... among other things. But that may be a spoiler, we don’t know. Either way, someone is putting on a cloak and brutally attacks criminals with his crescent boomerangs and other moon-themed vigilante gear. Sometimes he even puts on a different mask and fights crime as a different vigilante character, but we’re already not sure what is or is not a spoiler. Also, an ancient bird god may or may not have a say in things, we don’t know.

We’ve seen some more of this in the first Moon Knight teaser, but one thing that remains interesting about this is that it’s unclear what sort of connection it will have to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Moon Knight has interacted with the Avengers on plenty of occasions , but lately he’s has a lot of run-ins with day-walking vampire hunter Blade.

Is it time for Mahershala Ali to show up in a Marvel thing in the flesh after his weird voiceover cameo in Eternals? Or maybe Marvel will acknowledge that the Moon Knight in the comics sometimes thinks he’s Wolverine and Hugh Jackman will strap on the claws one more time. That would be truly bizarre, but Moon Knight is the MCU’s best opportunity since WandaVision to get really freakin’ weird.

Moon Knight is coming to Disney+ on March 30. In addition to Oscar Isaac, it stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.