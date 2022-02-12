The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a violent place. Super-powered terrorists, alien invaders, rampaging Kingos: You never know when something world-crackingly destructive might be coming around the corner.
And yet, for all that devastation and finger-snappings and whatnot, the actual violence in the various Marvel films and TV shows has tended to be on the tamer side. (With the exception, notably, of the Defenders-adjacent shows that are leaving Netflix this month.) But don’t worry, comic book fans: Moon Knight is (almost) here to hurt people in all the awful ways you want him to.
This is per Empire, which ran a profile in its most recent issue on the upcoming Disney+ show, currently scheduled to debut on March 30. That includes both a loving description of the blood that ends up covering the character’s knuckles and weapons in early promo shots (like the poster above), as well as a chat with MCU architect Kevin Feige, who declared that the protagonist of the Oscar Isaac-starring series is “brutal.”
There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, “We’re gonna pull back on this, right?” No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.
The Disney+ MCU shows have given Marvel a chance to play a bit more with its house tone, which usually stays pretty static in the movies (outside of James Gunn or Taika Waititi turning up the “quippiness” knob a couple of ticks when they grab the wheel). It sounds like Moon Knight will push that envelope even further, focusing as it does on man dealing simultaneously with Egyptian-themed superpowers and dissociate identity disorder, something Isaac acknowledged as complicated in that same profile.
“It is risky,” Isaac notes in the article. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive.”
Isaac stars in the series as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered guy who discovers he’s sharing a body with a professional mercenary who is also a super-powered vigilante, so, yeah: Complex. Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy are also set to star.