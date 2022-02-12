The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a violent place. Super-powered terrorists, alien invaders, rampaging Kingos: You never know when something worl d-crackingly destructive might be coming around the corner.

And yet, for all that devastation and finger-snappings and whatnot, the actual violence in the various Marvel films and TV shows has tended to be on the tamer side. (With the exception, notably, of the Defenders-adjacent shows that are leaving Netflix this month.) But don’t worry, comic book fans: Moon Knight is (almost) here to hurt people in all the awful ways you want him to.

This is per Empire, which ran a profile in its most recent issue on the upcoming Disney+ show, currently scheduled to debut on March 30. That includes both a loving description of the blood that ends up covering the character’s knuckles and weapons in early promo shots (like the poster above) , as well as a chat with MCU architect Kevin Feige, who declared that the protagonist of the Oscar Isaac-starring series is “brutal.”

There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, “ We’re gonna pull back on this, right?” No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.

The Disney+ MCU shows have given Marvel a chance to play a bit more with its house tone , which usually stays pretty static in the movies ( outside of James Gunn or Taika Waititi turning up the “quippiness” knob a couple of ticks when they grab the wheel ). It sounds like Moon Knight will push that envelope even further, focusing as it does on man dealing simultaneously with Egyptian-themed superpowers and dissociate identity disorder, something Isaac acknowledged as complicated in that same profile.

“ It is risky,” Isaac notes in the article. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive.”

Isaac stars in the series as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered guy who discovers he’s sharing a body with a professional mercenary who is also a super-powered vigilante, so, yeah: Complex. Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy are also set to star.