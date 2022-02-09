The ‘90s are back, baby, and along with the fashion has come a revival of a time when anyone still managed to care about what the members of Mötley Crüe think about a music scene that’s left them behind.

That’s right. Even though we’re more than two decades into the 21st century, a leading grunge musician is publicly feuding with a fading glam metal band like the new millennium never got started in the first place.

The beef began when Eddie Vedder, notable for Pearl Jam and just generally as a respected musician with a still-vibrant career, was interviewed by The New York Times Magazine at the end of January. In the piece, Vedder describes seeing shows by the kind of “bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that—I’m trying to be nice—I despised.” He then gets a bit more specific, calling out “’Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe.”

“Fuck you. I hated it,” he said. “I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

In response to this, Crüe bassist/bad person Nikki Sixx tweeted: “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” For good measure, he added a promotional “#TheStadiumTour” and, for brand consistency, “#RocknRoll.”

When another Twitter user quote-tweeted Sixx to let him know Mötley Crüe has “3 mid songs at best LOL i hate u,” Sixx chipped in again, insinuating that Pearl Jam was one of the “zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans.”

“Go find them,” he added. “You will know them by the bored look on their face.”

The official Pearl Jam Twitter account then posted a clip of a roaring concert crowd with the caption “We [love] our bored fans.” And, on the same night, Eddie Vedder introduced a solo by his Earthlings band member/Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith by pointing to him and stating: “That drum kit ... that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of ... does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out!”



Now that Tommy Lee has been dragged into this, we await a response that pits the timeless value of post-sex tape rap rock project Methods Of Mayhem against Pearl Jam’s musical output over the decades.



