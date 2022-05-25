If you’re already missing Bridgerton, a new Regency romance is on its way to win you over with extravagant ballgowns and will-they-or-won’t-they tension. (Fair warning, though, this one’s rated PG.)

Mr. Malcolm’s List stars Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) as Selina, a woman who’s plucked out of her quiet life and dropped into London’s high society at the behest of her friend Julia, played by Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat). Julia has been recently dumped by the snooty suitor Mr. Malcolm, who has a strict list of qualities he’s looking for in a potential wife, and she’s out for revenge.

“If we present you as the perfect woman, then he discovers that he does not meet the requirements on your list, that would be a perfect sort of poetic justice,” Julia tells Selina in this new trailer.

Of course, once Selina and Mr. Malcolm meet, she becomes a lot less interested in deceiving him. Longing looks, tense dancing, and a flirtatious game of croquet ensue.

Mr. Malcolm’s List is an expansion of the 2019 short of the same name, produced by Refinery29. Suzanne Allain adapted the screenplay from her novel for both iterations. Director Emma Holly Jones is also returning, with the 2022 version of Mr. Malcolm’s List being her feature-length debut.

Pinto is reprising her role as Selina. The 2019 version featured Gemma Chan (Eternals) as Julia. Weeks after the short’s premiere, she was announced as returning to t he role for the feature film. Chan was later replaced by Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), and in 2021, Ashton was confirmed as the final casting.

Other returning co-stars include Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Lost Daughter), Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man And The Wasp), and Sianad Gregory (Last Train To Christmas). Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife), Ashley Park (Emily In Paris), and Naoko Mori (Torchwood) are amongst the newcomers.

Distributed by Bleecker Street, Mr. Malcolm’s List will be hitting theaters on July 1.