MrBeast claims sexual harassment accuser is "clout chasing"

MrBeast’s, aka Jimmy Donaldson’s, company is facing a lawsuit from a former employee for creating a hostile work environment and for subjecting female employees to sexual harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Lorrayne Mavromatis, who worked for MrBeast from 2022 until 2025, accusing the company of willfully violating the Family and Medical Leave Act. In her complaint, Mavromatis claims that former CEO James Warren (who is Donaldson’s cousin) made her come to his house for one on one meetings where he would comment on how she looked in clothes and told her she should be “honored” when she complained of a male colleague hitting on her. Mavromatis also alleges that she was told by Warren that she was prevented from working on certain projects with Donaldson because “she is a beautiful woman and her appearance had a certain sexual effect on Jimmy.”

Mavromatis goes on to claim that when she complained about these instances and a general chauvinistic environment—wherein she says that male employees made fun of female Beast Games contestants for needing access to menstrual hygiene products—to HR she was told her claims were “unsubstantiated” and was soon after demoted. She then says she was terminated from employment less than three weeks after returning from maternity leave.

In response, Beast Industries says, per Deadline, “This clout-chasing complaint is built on deliberate misrepresentations and categorically false statements, and we have the receipts to prove it. … We will not submit to opportunistic lawyers looking to manufacture a payday from us.” Deadline reports that MrBeast’s legal team shared screenshots they claim showing Mavromatis agreeing to the family leave policy and that it was she who wanted to come back to work before her rightful leave was over. The trade also reports that it seems like Mavromatis’ legal team had tried to reach a settlement from MrBeast but was rebuffed, leading them to take the complaint public.

This is the second lawsuit MrBeast has faced over similar allegations. In 2024, contestants on Beast Games sued MrBeast and Amazon, claiming a hostile environment and sexual harassment, though many of the specifics of the latter complaint were redacted from public view. There are some details included in both lawsuits, including the claims that what employees at Beast Industries as a handbook included the guidelines: “It’s okay for the boys to be childish… If talent wants to draw a dick on the white board in the video or do something stupid, let them… Really do everything you can to empower the boys when filming and help them make content. Help them be idiots.”