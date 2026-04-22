MrBeast claims sexual harassment accuser is "clout chasing"
A former employee sued Beast Industries, claiming she was subject to a hostile work environment.Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
MrBeast’s, aka Jimmy Donaldson’s, company is facing a lawsuit from a former employee for creating a hostile work environment and for subjecting female employees to sexual harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Lorrayne Mavromatis, who worked for MrBeast from 2022 until 2025, accusing the company of willfully violating the Family and Medical Leave Act. In her complaint, Mavromatis claims that former CEO James Warren (who is Donaldson’s cousin) made her come to his house for one on one meetings where he would comment on how she looked in clothes and told her she should be “honored” when she complained of a male colleague hitting on her. Mavromatis also alleges that she was told by Warren that she was prevented from working on certain projects with Donaldson because “she is a beautiful woman and her appearance had a certain sexual effect on Jimmy.”