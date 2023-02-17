My Big Fat Gr3ek Wedding gets a big fat release date

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something from 2002.

Nia Vardalos, the writer and star of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding saga, has yet to complete her anthropological study into the lives of her Big Fat Greek family. More than 20 years after Vardalos charmed the pants off of wedding guests around the world, earning her an Oscar nomination and making the film the highest-grossing romantic comedy ever, she’s returning to the old country for a family reunion. My Big Fat Threek Wedding My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the long-awaited conclusion to the whole Big Fat saga, known among Vardalos heads as the Toula-ology, is coming to theaters this year.

Per Variety, like Prometheus, Vardalos descended from Mount Olympus with a gift that will forever change life on Earth as we know it: a release date. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 opens in theaters on September 8, 2023. Who needs fire when we have Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula? Thankfully, she’ll be there. Martin, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Lainie Kazan, and, last and certainly not least, Joey Fatone are all RSVPing yes to the sequel. Additionally , Toula’s long-time beau, played by John Corbett, will return to provide Toula with the love and warmth she deserves.



Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be the full Vardalos. Unlike My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel, Vardalos will direct these latest nuptials, which see the family heading to Greece for what we can only assume is a vow renewal or Toula’s daughter’s wedding. Plus, putting a stamp on the success of her production, Vardalos said, “We ate for free.” Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be Vardalos’ first director’s gig since 2009’s I Hate Valentine’s Day, a My Big Fat Greek adjacent rom-com that reunited Vardalos and Corbett.



The movie will be the first My Big Fat Greek Wedding since 2016 when the first sequel made $90 million worldwide. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t at least mention the TV series based on the film, My Big Fat Greek Life: A Big Fat Greek Story…

