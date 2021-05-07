Mythic Quest returns in all its hilarious glory

Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney in Mythic Quest Photo : Apple TV+

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): “Mythic Quest has no interest in indulging in rote will-they/won’t they plots, despite a running joke that almost everyone in the MQ offices has had a sex dream about Ian at one point or another. Instead, Poppy and Ian’s frequent bouts of fight or flight stem from a tension that runs far closer to the show’s true heart. Because even as it puts its focus on an industry where money, above all else, is king, Mythic Quest carries a deep love for those weirdos who simply can’t bring themselves to not create, the obsessive dreamers who push on making their thing in the face of failure, discouragement, and even an occasional total lack of talent. That obsession is at the heart of much of the show’s cruelty. Among other things, it’s the bond that keeps Poppy and Ian locked in a tight enough orbit to be constantly at each other’s throats. But it’s also the shared understanding that allows those moments of suddenly shocking connection to land as hard as they do.” Read the rest of William Hughes’ review of season two here.

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., time slot premiere): After making its debut on May the Fourth, this new Star Wars series will begin its regularly scheduled Friday programming this week. Jarrod Jones is recapping.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.): One of SNL’s most controversial hosts, Elon Musk, takes center stage at Studio 8H this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus. Look out for Dennis Perkins’ recap.

Wild cards

Shrill (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Hulu made the call to end Shrill with season three. Maybe that’s why the final eight episodes seem scattered, with an ending so ambiguous that it feels like a Bat Signal for another network to scoop up the show. When we last saw Annie, fireworks blazed triumphantly as she broke up with her deadbeat boyfriend. The proclamation seemed promising—Shrill is the rare show that spotlights hot fat sex, so surely a newly single Annie could bed a few hunky prospects while reveling in her newfound desirability as a fat woman. Instead, the girl can’t catch a romantic break in the new season. From disastrous dates to humiliating rejections, the dating world does not treat her kindly.” Read Megan Kirby’s entire pre-air review of Shrill’s third and final season here.

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Steven S. DeKnight, this superhero drama is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. It tells the story of the world’s first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s, and also follows them in present day as their super-powered children struggle to live up to their parents. The show stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Matt Lanter, and Andrew Horton. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.

Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World (ABC/CBS, Saturday, 8 p.m.): The hourlong concert is a part of Global Citizen’s campaign to help various countries suffering from COVID-19, and to ensure medical workers are able to quickly receive supplies of vaccine doses. Hosted by Selena Gomez, performers include Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., and Foo Fighters. The guest speaker lineup features Prince Harry, David Letterman, Ben Affleck, and Chrissy Teigen, with appearances by President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

Dynasty (The CW, Friday, 9 p.m., season premiere): Season four of this soapy drama returns with episode one, “That Unfortunate Dinner,” in which Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) plan their wedding, Dominique (Michael Michele) runs into hiccups with her new fashion line, and Blake (Grant Show) is determined to work on his relationship with Cristal (Daniella Alonso). The show also stars Alan Dale, Elaine Hendrix, Maddison Brown, Rafael de la Fuente, and Sam Underwood.