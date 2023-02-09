Charlie Cale is moving up in the world. Natasha Lyonne is the star of a new Poker Face Super Bowl commercial about Super Bowl commercials, the list of which includes a commercial for Peacock’s Poker Face. It’s sort of an Inception scenario, but worse because it’s an ad, and also better because Natasha Lyonne is in it.

In the ad, much like in Rian Johnson’s newly-minted hit TV show, Charlie is questioned about her ability to sniff out lies by a drinking buddy while they watch the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The “friends in that beer commercial” actually hate each other. The kid in the Google Pixel ad is actually a 19 year old. And then there’s the whole M&M situation….

You didn’t need to be a human lie detector to guess that the M&M culture war controversy wherein the company yanked its “spokescandies” from their jobs was Super Bowl bait. However, this ad (made in partnership with M&M, mind you) confirms as much when Charlie helps her drinking buddy realize that “the M&M characters never left.” It does seem a bit strange to expose the hoax while the hoax is still ongoing, but then, nobody really thought the whole Maya Rudolph brand pivot was going to stick.

The company may have fooled a few people by releasing that open letter in the wake of Fox News’ faux outrage, but now that the campaign has taken an April Fools-esque turn by changing the candy’s name to “Ma&Yas” and filling the treats with “chewy, chunky clams.” Believability is obviously no longer the name of the game for this prank, but at least we get more Maya Rudolph out of it.

Yum 😉

It’s a nice bit of synergy for Animal Pictures, the production company headed by Rudolph and Lyonne. Rudolph is a producer on Poker Face, and the duo has also produced their own shows like Russian Doll and Loot, as well as projects like the animated comedy The Hospital and the teen romantic comedy Crush. Now their Hollywood hot streak extends to complementary commercials during The Big Game.