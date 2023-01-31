We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s that time of year again: while shade gets mercilessly tossed across Twitter, plans for ordering hot wings en masse are taking shape and team T-shirts are being priority shipped via Amazon.

Super Bowl LVII commences on February 12, and whether it’s the Chiefs, the Eagles, or a promised helping of live Rihanna music that draws your eye, it’s worth knowing where to tune in. Here’s how and when to watch Super Bowl LVII this year—and for kicks, a little bit of “why” too.

When do I watch the Super Bowl?

Kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is on Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 P.M.

Where do I watch the Super Bowl?

For anyone still rocking with a cable box, the game will air at the aforementioned time on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, it’s not the end of times: there are a few live streaming services that will show the game, including Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Although all three are significantly pricier than a standard streamer subscription, the latter two offer options for free trials—fuboTV offers 7 days free, Sling TV a month.

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles facing off this year after the Chiefs knocked the Cincinnati Bengals out of competition 23-20 on Sunday.

Beyond pitting two die-hard fan bases with recent Super Bowl rings against each other, SB VLI also presents a unique type of rivalry. This year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to ever compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

In another history-making turn, this year’s championship brings together Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, marking the first time two starting Black QBs have met at the Super Bowl. Mahomes, who won the championship in 2020 for the Chiefs, is also gunning to become the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowl rings.

Following up last year’s ode to West Coast hip hop Super Bowl LVI, which included performances from Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige, is no small feat. But SB VLI hit the jackpot when Rihanna—canonically absent from music since her 2016 album Anti—announced she would return to performing for the half-time show. Rounding out the musical portion of the evening, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” before kickoff, Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and twelve-time Grammy winner Babyface will perform “America The Beautiful.”

What else do I need to know?

Don’t climb a greased pole without a game plan, don’t eat raw chicken even if it’s drenched in buffalo sauce, and most of all: try not to ruin too many relationships amid the primal revelry. Happy Super Bowl.