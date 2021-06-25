Nathan Fielder Photo : Pierre Roussel ( Getty Images )

Life has not been the same since losing the joy of watching new Nathan For You episodes. And sure, Fielder’s worked on some big projects since then: he was part of the Emmy-nominated team of directors behind Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America? and he worked as executive producer on the delightful How To With John Wilson. But we’ve been waiting anxiously for Fielder to have his own show again. Thankfully, HBO heard our pleas and they are giving it to us.



Variety reported that HBO has given a series order to The Rehearsal, a show where Fielder “gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.” That’s extremely vague, but it sounds like it’d be similar enough to Nathan For You, without the emphasis on “helping” out L.A.-based businesses. We also don’t know when it’ll begin filming yet, but we’re hoping it’ll air within the next year.

The show is part of Fielder’s deal with HBO, that he acquired in August 2019, two years after the end of Nathan For You. Variety teased The Rehearsal back in 2019 while announcing the deal’s news, saying there was an “untitled comedy pilot in which Fielder will star as well as write and direct.”And while we wait for Fielder’s new show, fans who haven’t watched How To With John Wilson definitely need to do so. The comedic docuseries follows documentarian John Wilson, as he encounters characters just as bizarrely amusing as the ones we met on Nathan For You (including a guy who made a foreskin circumcision reversal device). However, How To With John Wilson has a far more wholesome take. Plus, you get to see candid footage of Kyle McLachlan struggling with his MetroCard—a great bonus for us Twin Peaks fans who need a reminder that even our favorite TV stars encounter the awkwardness of being failed by the MTA.