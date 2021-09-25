It’s been a very good time to be a fan of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series of fantasy novels over the last few years: Not only have Sapkowski’s books spawned one of the best role-playing video game franchises in recent memory, but they’ve been heartily embraced by Netflix, which has held up The Witcher as its flagship fantasy show.

Certainly, the series, and its upcoming Blood Origin prequel miniseries, have gotten pride of place at (ugh) Tudum, today, finishing out the Netflix fan event with fully four different video clips emphasizing different parts of Geralt, Yennerfer, and Ciri’s journey, as well as the wider Witcher-verse. And if you expect things in these clips to not be magical, bloody, and a little drunk, well: You probably haven’t tuned into The Witcher just yet.

Henry Cavill started by showing off two clips from The Witcher season 2 proper. The first features Geralt drinking with an old friend, who reminds him that, just because he and Ciri have finally met up after a season full of lots of “destiny” talk, he’s still going to have to keep her safe—including from the people who turned him into a witcher himself. In the second, we get reminded that Geralt’s heroism generally involves a lot of snarling at people and drinking weird potions, as he goes prowling for a monster who’s invaded the mansion he and Ciri are staying in.

Next up, we got a quick behind-the-scenes look at Blood Origin, making it clear that it’ll take place before the “Conjunction Of The Spheres,” the big world-altering event that brought all those monsters for witchers to witch against to the world. Finally, Netflix released a much longer and fuller trailer for The Witcher as a whole, stretching from the first season and well into the second.

The single most wild moment in the entire Witcher block of Tudum programming, though, came right before that trailer, when series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich popped in to announce that The Witcher has been renewed for a third season, and a second anime film, and—and this is the wild one—a kids show. In the Witcher universe. That’ll be something.

The base Witcher series is showrun and executive produced by Schmidt Hissrich. The series stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, and Cavill as the White Wolf himself, Geralt of Rivia.