Bob Saget’s death at the beginning of the year was a major shock to the comedy community, both because it was unexpected and because he had made so many long friendships with other comedians—many of whom loved to point out the incongruity of the clean-cut image of his Full House character with the real guy they knew. Then, back in March, we heard that Netflix had bought the distribution rights to the video of a tribute show held in Saget’s honor at the Comedy Store in February. (So, if you’re concerned about this seeming ghoulish, it sounds like Saget’s friends chose to tape it and then they offered it to Netflix, rather than Netflix saying “hey, let’s tape this.”)

Today, Netflix released a trailer for the special, called Dirty Daddy: A Tribute To Bob Saget, along with the announcement that it will be released tomorrow, June 10. The special will feature appearances from Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, John Stamos, Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo, his daughters Lara and Aubrey, Jeff Ross, Darren Criss, Michael Keaton, Seth Green, and what seems to be many, many more.

Of course, while the concept seems very maudlin on paper, Saget’s friends would never allow that to really be the tone of this thing. The trailer, at least, plays like more of a roast, making it a loving nod to Saget’s dark sense of humor rather than a teary-eyed ode to a good guy. Bob Ross, for example, refers to the event as “The Bob Super Spreader,” prompting Carrey to fake a hacking cough and say “we’re coming to see you, Bob.” Chris Rock also jokes that “it’s sad that motherfucker had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage.”

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute To Bob Saget will be available on Netflix tomorrow.