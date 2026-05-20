Netflix grants a two-week IMAX run to David Fincher's The Adventures Of Cliff Booth

Netflix’s tools to entice big-name directors to work with it mostly boil down to “tossing increasingly large checks at the problem until it goes away,” but they do have one big gun they tend to keep in reserve for especially feisty fish: The lure of a theatrical release. In spite of its recently foiled ambitions to own a movie studio, the streamer has made it repeatedly clear over the years that it’s genuinely not interested in the business of putting butts in theater seats, which involves lots of negotiations with the theater chains, including arguments about how long movies have to stay in cinemas before they can be fed into the company’s subscription machine. As such, Netflix only offers theatrical releases to filmmakers when it really needs to (or is courting some Oscar love), as it did with Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein last year, and Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie next February.

We can now add David Fincher back to that list, as Puck‘s Matt Belloni reported earlier today that the streamer has just offered Fincher “the Greta deal” for his new film starring Quentin Tarantino creation Cliff Booth. Which is to say, the film—which will star Brad Pitt, reprising his role from Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood—is now set to get a two-week stint in IMAX theaters this November, one month ahead of a Netflix release. Somewhat surprisingly, that includes active participation from theater chain AMC, which has previously balked at indulging Netflix with theatrical runs as short as this one—but which began relenting last year, after KPop Demon Hunters made big stacks of money from a tiny theatrical appearance several weeks after its streaming release.

Fincher, meanwhile, is a Netflix stalwart at this point, having run his last two films (2020’s Mank and 2023’s The Killer, both of which got short theatrical runs) through the streamer. There’s a whiff of convenience to the whole arrangement—Netflix vacated these Thanksgiving IMAX slots when it moved Gerwig’s The Magician’s Nephew to 2027 back in May—but the upshot is that The Adventures Of Cliff Booth will soon not only be on movie screens, but IMAX ones, allowing you to really take in the sheer weirdness of Fincher playing in his old pal Quentin’s sandbox. The film will open in theaters on November 25th for its two-week run, before reappearing on Netflix on December 23.