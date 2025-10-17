AMC and Netflix may be reaching détente

Tensions between AMC, the largest theater chain in the world, and Netflix, finally seem to be thawing. Historically, AMC has been pretty bullish about films releasing with appropriately long theatrical windows (as would suit its business model, getting people to the theater). Netflix, meanwhile, has been bullish about doing short theatrical windows, if any at all (as would suit its business model, i.e., getting people to stay on its app). This has led to some big fights and stand-offs, including AMC being the only major chain not to play KPop Demon Hunters during its original limited theatrical release in August. But in a sign that the times may be a-changing, AMC has agreed to show Netflix’s animated hit when it returns to theaters for Halloween.

Puck‘s Matthew Belloni has some insight on what’s going down behind-the-scenes. AMC’s Adam Aron was on Belloni’s podcast The Town last month and defended his decision not to show KPDH. (AMC showed Glass Onion in 2022, but has otherwise shied away from doing business with Netflix.) Apparently, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos reached out to him after that, and since then there “have been some long conversations between the Netflix and AMC teams about collaborating.” KPop Demon Hunters at AMC is just the first result of those conversations.

Moving forward, AMC will probably have to compromise on theatrical windows less extensive than the 90-day period it fought for with The Irishman in 2019. But Sarandos can obviously stand to soften his own hardline streaming stance, as evidence continues to point towards a healthy theatrical release boosting streaming numbers. Plus, it’ll also strengthen his relationship with Hollywood, which still really loves putting its stuff in theaters. Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig have been begging for this!

AMC is keeping expectations level for now. “While the two companies have not had a commercial relationship in recent years, both Netflix and AMC are intrigued by the mutually beneficial opportunities that could arise from this and future collaboration,” a spokesperson said in a statement (via Variety). “Discussions are underway as to what that may entail, but no further details are being shared at this time.”