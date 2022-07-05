Bill Murray fans with a taste for foreign cinema got awfully lucky this morning. Netflix has ordered a new comedy from Swedish director Jonatan Etzler that has a “Groundhog Day-esque” plot, per Deadline. Hedda Stiernstedt of HBO’s Beforeigners is set to star.

Etlzer, who previously won a Student Academy Award for his short film Get Ready With Me, will work off a script from Tove and Sofie Forsman, the writing duo behind Netflix’s Young Royals. The film will bring alive the age-old tradition of waking up in a time loop of one day (Palm Springs and Happy Death Day also come to mind as spiritual ancestors).

In One More Time, Stiernstedt plays Amelia, a woman who experiences the luck of getting hit by a bus on her 40th birthday. When Amelia wakes up after the collision, it’s 2002, and she’s celebrating a different birthday—her 18th. At first, she thinks she’s being given the chance to do things differently and change her life for the better. But when she becomes stuck in a time loop, awaking on the same 18th birthday each morning, Amelia realizes something more complicated is at hand, and she has more work to do before reifying a fresh start.

“I am so excited for this project to come alive,” Stiernstedt said of the project, per Variety. “The timing for a retrospect lookback on the early 2000s feels right and diving into that era is filled with so much joy. I’m working together with the talented Jonatan Etzler and a group of very gifted actors. We’re having a great time working together and I think that will be noticeable in the final result.”

Although One More Time has yet to receive an official release date, Deadline reports that the film should air on Netflix sometime next year.