Guillermo del Toro is one step closer to welcoming viewers into his twisted, surreal Cabinet of Curiosities in a new teaser for the upcoming Netflix horror anthology series. The project, which has been the works under different names for years now, is nearly here, with a lengthy list of talent on and offscreen also attached.

The mysterious teaser doesn’t feature any dialogue or character moments. Instead, it sets the eerie, darkly magical tone of the series using effectively skin-crawling imagery. The viewer is taken to a shallow grave where worms crawl in and out of a hollowed skull; a basement chamber where fluorescent lights flicker over a body that could be dead, sleeping, or somewhere in between; a dark, deserted mountain road; an empty church.

As the theme music’s odd, syncopated vocals swell, the teaser introduces the wide variety of both directors and actors who will be a part of the anthology. Comedian Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rupert Grint, and Kate Micucci have all joined the cast. Stars F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, and Peter Weller were previously announced.

Advertisement

Behind the camera, del Toro has recruited some of the best and brightest horror directors working today. A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night’s Ana Lily Amirpour, The Vigil’s Keith Thomas, and Mandy’s Panos Cosmatos will all direct one of the series’ unique, unrelated episodes. In a The Babadook reunion, director Jennifer Kent will reportedly work again with star Essie Davis, for an episode that also features The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln. Completing the line-up, del Toro himself will direct two original episodes as well.

Although the series has yet to receive an official release date, Netflix previously confirmed that principal production had begun for the series in Toronto.