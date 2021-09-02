Guillermo del Toro has been working on his Netflix horror anthology 10 After Midnight for several years now, but, then again, Guillermo del Toro is always sitting on a dozen projects that he’s been working on for years and never materialize. So consider it a pleasant surprise that 10 After Midnight is really happening, and now it even has a new name and a solid collection of stars.

Advertisement

The anthology i snow Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, which is a good name, and a press release from Netflix says it will star (across its various, unrelated episodes) F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, and Peter Weller. The Netflix press release doesn’t say what each episode is about, but we know a few are based on H.P. Lovecraft stories and some are based on ideas from del Toro himself. Essie Davis, star of The Babadook, is starring with Andrew Lincoln in the episode directed and written by Babadook’s Jennifer Kent (which we first heard about a few years ago). Crispin Glover and Ben barnes are in one of the Lovecraft episodes, directed by The Vigil’s Keith Thomas, Peter Weller is in an episode directed by Mandy’s Panos Cosmatos, and Brand New Cherry Flavor’s Haley Z. Boston is writing an episode directed by A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night’s Ana Lily Amirpour and based on a story by comic book writer Emily Carroll.

Netflix hasn’t announced when it will open up Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities or if del Toro will appear in a bookend sequence where he introduces each episode (we’ll accept anything from a full-on Crypt Keeper-like opening to a quieter cameo like R.L. Stine losing all of his papers in the opening credits of the Goosebumps show), but hopefully that information is on its way.