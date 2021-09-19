The streamers are here, they’re clear, and they’re coming for awards. With Apple’s Ted Lasso cleaning up at the Emmys this evening, all eyes were on Netflix to see if the original streaming spoiler could pull out a few more victories by broadcast’s end. Thankfully, for the sad Netflix stans of the world (mostly shareholders), their wish came true: The Crown won Outstanding Drama while The Queen’s Gambit took home Best Limited Series — Drama. Poor, Disney, who must go home and explain to a Baby Yoda doll why they don’t have an Emmy.



Needless to say, it was a big night for Netflix. The streaming giant brought home 47 Emmys this year, tying CBS for the most wins in a single year. 47 Emmy statues seems like a lot, but when you consider that The Crown swept the major acting categories, it still seems like a lot. Emmy voters were simply gaga for queens this year, and Netflix was the place for that, apparently, what with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit. CBS must be kicking themselves for not doing a King Of Queens reunion this year, while Awkwafina reminded us that Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens wasn’t eligible.



Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t have a queen-related comedy to contend with Ted Lasso, Apple’s queen-crushing series about a nice coach who does a second season everyone hates. Sorry, Emily In Paris, maybe next year you can trade that beret for a crown or something. In the meantime, Ted Sa randos will have to comfort himself knowing that this was the first time Netflix beat every other platform and network in the total number of Emmys. Of course, when you consider how many original shows Netflix produces and buries in their algorithm, it seems less impressive. So there, we figured out a way to make Netflix feel kind of bad as it goes home and sleeps on a mountain of money and awards.

