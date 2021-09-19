As the first major awards show to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic (sorry, Video Music Awards), last year’s Emmy Awards were largely about playing it safe—both in terms of its various remote comedy bits and the fact that Schitt’s Creek uncontroversially won a ton of awards. That’s not to say this year’s show was poised to reinvent the proverbial Emmys wheel now that we’re... still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still doing things a little differently this year. The show is happening mostly outside (or so they said, as Seth Rogen pointed out early on), and new guidelines designed to limit attendance mean that some nominees won’t be able to show up in person.
Beyond the format of the show, some history was already made with this year’s Emmy Awards thanks to Marvel Studios getting its first TV trophies with WandaVision’s wins at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. Was that a foreshadowing of more superhero dominance? The Emmys did announce ahead of the show that the winner of the Outstanding Limited Series category would be revealed last, seemingly acknowledging that the category’s showdown between streaming services and premium cable networks is where the action is going to be.
No matter what, we’ll be updating this post throughout the night as more winners are announced. A running list of winners and nominees is below, with the winners in bold. You can also follow along with our liveblog at this link.
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Carly Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Renée Elise Goldberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau
Pose, “Series Finale,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown, Jessica Hobbs
Bridgerton, Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown, Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid’s Tale, Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau
Pose, Steven Canals
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant, Steve Yockey
Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino
Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Pen15, Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive, James Burrows
The Flight Attendant, Susanna Fogel
Hacks, Lucia Aniello
Mom, James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney