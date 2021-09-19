As the first major awards show to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic (sorry, Video Music Awards), last year’s Emmy Awards were largely about playing it safe—both in terms of its various remote comedy bits and the fact that Schitt’s Creek uncontroversially won a ton of awards. That’s not to say this year’s show was poised to reinvent the proverbial Emmys wheel now that we’re... still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still doing things a little differently this year. The show is happening mostly outside (or so they said, as Seth Rogen pointed out early on), and new guidelines designed to limit attendance mean that some nominees won’t be able to show up in person.

Beyond the format of the show, some history was already made with this year’s Emmy Awards thanks to Marvel Studios getting its first TV trophies with WandaVision’s wins at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. Was that a foreshadowing of more superhero dominance? The Emmys did announce ahead of the show that the winner of the Outstanding Limited Series category would be revealed last, seemingly acknowledging that the category’s showdown between streaming services and premium cable networks is where the action is going to be.

No matter what, we’ll be updating this post throughout the night as more winners are announced. A running list of winners and nominees is below, with the winners in bold. You can also follow along with our liveblog at this link.

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Carly Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Renée Elise Goldberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau

Pose, “Series Finale,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown, Jessica Hobbs

Bridgerton, Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown, Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid’s Tale, Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau

Pose, Steven Canals

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant, Steve Yockey

Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Pen15, Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

B Positive, James Burrows

The Flight Attendant, Susanna Fogel

Hacks, Lucia Aniello

Mom, James Widdoes

Ted Lasso, Zach Braff

Ted Lasso, MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney