Netflix renews Dave Letterman to keep talking to whoever he wants, when he wants

Letterman's show may have only aired three episodes in its fifth season, but Netflix is still happy to bankroll a sixth and seventh.

By William Hughes  |  June 12, 2025 | 9:45pm
Is there a TV show currently running that feels more powered by the whims of it star than My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman? The Netflix series has been running since 2018, and, these days at least, seems to operate on no timetable or scheduling ethos more rigorous than “Who does Dave Letterman want to talk to, and when does he want to talk to them?” Sure, you get some Netflix synergy kicking in at times, like when he spoke with John Mulaney in a special back in 2024, during the lead-up to Mulaney’s live streaming show Everybody’s In L.A. (Itself a frontrunner for the title of TV’s most whim-dictated show, now that we think about it.) But Letterman has pretty clearly shifted to a more relaxed pace for the series; its fifth, and most recent, season, consists of just three episodes so far: Two released back in 2024, and then a conversation with WNBA star Caitlin Clark that aired in April of this year.

None of which has stopped Netflix from happily agreeing to make more of the series, because you presumably take what you can get when you’re dealing with a 78-year-old TV legend who still regularly pulls in Emmy nominations and wins. Variety reports that the streamer has just renewed My Next Guest for not just a sixth, but also a seventh season, which will presumably take the series up through some distant and unknowable point in the future—although the sixth season, at least, will air episodes some time later this year, suggesting that the fifth one is probably officially over.

Letterman has talked to some of the biggest names in both politics and entertainment for the series, having sat down with Barack Obama, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also just a bunch of musicians, athletes, and comedians he seems to have liked. The series has been nominated for six Emmys so far; it won one for the Mulaney special in 2024.

 

 
