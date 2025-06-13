Netflix renews Dave Letterman to keep talking to whoever he wants, when he wants Letterman's show may have only aired three episodes in its fifth season, but Netflix is still happy to bankroll a sixth and seventh.

Is there a TV show currently running that feels more powered by the whims of it star than My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman? The Netflix series has been running since 2018, and, these days at least, seems to operate on no timetable or scheduling ethos more rigorous than “Who does Dave Letterman want to talk to, and when does he want to talk to them?” Sure, you get some Netflix synergy kicking in at times, like when he spoke with John Mulaney in a special back in 2024, during the lead-up to Mulaney’s live streaming show Everybody’s In L.A. (Itself a frontrunner for the title of TV’s most whim-dictated show, now that we think about it.) But Letterman has pretty clearly shifted to a more relaxed pace for the series; its fifth, and most recent, season, consists of just three episodes so far: Two released back in 2024, and then a conversation with WNBA star Caitlin Clark that aired in April of this year.