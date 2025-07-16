Joaquin Phoenix calls infamous David Letterman interview one of the worst nights of his life Phoenix stayed in character as a bumbling rapper version of himself for the mockumentary I'm Still Here throughout the entirety of the interview.

Stars, they’re just like us: sometimes they have terrible nights. What’s slightly less relatable is that occasionally, those terrible nights happen when they’re committing a little too hard to a confounding bit on national television. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to Joaquin Phoenix in his now infamous 2009 interview with David Letterman, in which he stayed in character as an aspiring rapper version of himself the entire time.

The gag was conceived as a part of the 2010 mockumentary I’m Still Here (no relation to the Oscar-winning 2024 drama of the same name), a divisive project that followed Phoenix’s life after he fake-announced his retirement from acting to pursue a career in hip-hop. (Sean “Diddy” Combs was unfortunately involved.) Some clips from the Letterman interview, which briefly gaslit the world into thinking Phoenix was having a mental breakdown before “our jaded modern sensibilities took over,” as The A.V. Club wrote of the incident in 2010, actually made it into the film. You can watch it below if you need a refresher and/or want to feel uncomfortable for approximately eight minutes: