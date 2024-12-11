David Letterman is getting an entire channel on Samsung TVs You can relive the good old days with stupid human tricks and top 10 lists 24/7.

David Letterman pulled off the biggest stupid human trick of them all: getting his own FAST channel, filled with classic Letterman content, every hour of every day. The category tonight: top 10 ways to know a talk show host has secured their legacy.

Letterman TV will air on Samsung Smart TVs and the Samsung TV Plus app, an ad-supported streaming platform. “I’m very excited about this,” said the former Late Show host in a statement. “Now I can watch myself age without looking in the mirror!”

New content and classic moments will reportedly be added to the 24/7 channel every month, but initial offerings include (and are not limited to):

Letterman himself will also be chiming in with never-before-seen intros and new commentary on all of these beloved bits. And if all that somehow isn’t enough, the streaming app will also offer half-hour segments including curated fan-favorite moments from years past. No need to say thank you and goodnight when the show is always on! Letterman TV is available on demand for Samsung TV owners now.