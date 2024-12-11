David Letterman is getting an entire channel on Samsung TVs
You can relive the good old days with stupid human tricks and top 10 lists 24/7.Image: Samsung TV Plus
David Letterman pulled off the biggest stupid human trick of them all: getting his own FAST channel, filled with classic Letterman content, every hour of every day. The category tonight: top 10 ways to know a talk show host has secured their legacy.
Letterman TV will air on Samsung Smart TVs and the Samsung TV Plus app, an ad-supported streaming platform. “I’m very excited about this,” said the former Late Show host in a statement. “Now I can watch myself age without looking in the mirror!”
New content and classic moments will reportedly be added to the 24/7 channel every month, but initial offerings include (and are not limited to):
Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks playing The Newlywed Game, Denzel Washington sharing laughs with Don Rickles and Dave, Will Ferrell’s comedic antics, musical performances by legends like Ringo Starr, unforgettable stunts like Dave working at Taco Bell and jumping into a giant bowl of eggnog. Viewers can also expect classic celebrity interviews, Top Ten lists, beloved segments like “Stupid Tricks,” and heartwarming holiday specials.
Letterman himself will also be chiming in with never-before-seen intros and new commentary on all of these beloved bits. And if all that somehow isn’t enough, the streaming app will also offer half-hour segments including curated fan-favorite moments from years past. No need to say thank you and goodnight when the show is always on! Letterman TV is available on demand for Samsung TV owners now.