You likely already know Anna Delvey’s story—she’s the fake German heiress who scammed many in New York City by infiltrating herself into New York City’s high society, stealing money from the clueless 1%. But Shonda Rhimes is bringing The Cut’s viral investigative piece to life on Netflix with Inventing Anna, showing how Delvey—whose real name is Anna Sorokin—fooled her filthy rich peers.



In the first teaser for the the series, Delvey (played by a nearly unrecognizable Julia Garner) is seen out and about with her socialite friends. Meanwhile, journalist Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) prepares to pitch the story of the now-famed scammer at Manhattan (this show’s version of New York Magazine). When Delvey is arrested, Vivian knows she has a big story on her hands—she just has to convince her editors that it’s worth pursuing.

The teaser gives brief glimpses at how far Delvey’s scheme went, from front row seats at New York Fashion Week shows, to getting the finest bottles of champagne on a night out.

We also finally get to hear Garner’s take on Delvey’s accent, which sounds like Borat meets Valley Girl. It’s pure camp, as she says, “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches” whole posing for her mugshot.

This is the first series Rhimes has written and created under her deal with Netflix, since the showrunner only was involved with Netflix’s massive hit Bridgerton as executive producer.



The show will trace back to the beginnings of how Delvey first started scamming the rich and famous in New York City, time-jumping between that time and Delvey’s arrest, and the viral piece that ironically gave her a true celebrity status.



While The Cut’s story kickstarted what was referred to as “the summer of scam” after dropping in May 2018, this time Delvey’s story arrives in the winter.



The series premieres on February 11.