2018 was all about the summer of scam, but looks like 2022 will be the late winter of scam. Variety announced that Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ series about Anna Sorkin ( a.k.a. Anna Delvey) premieres in February.



Netflix has yet to share the exact release date for the series.

The series marks the first show that Rhimes has written and created since Scandal (Rhimes was an executive producer on Bridgerton but not credited as one of its creators).

The show is based on the viral New York Magazine story about how Delvey, who is Russian, passed herself off as a German heiress and ascended to New York City’s high society. When the story was published in May 2018, it turned Delvey into a celebrity of sorts.

Netflix recently revealed the first look at the series, showing its star Julia Garner dressed as the infamous scammer, donning a red outfit and matching scarf and in a caramel-colored tunic sipping wine. The images also gave a sneak peek of Garner’s Delvey, speaking in prison to journalist Vivian (played by Anna Chlumsky), loosely based on NY Mag’s Jessica Pressler.

The series presents a fictionalized account of how the viral piece about Delvey came together . It also details many of the stories from the long form piece.

Laverne Cox, Anders Holm, Katie Lowes, Jennifer Esposito, Jeff Perry, Anna Deavere Smith, and Arian Moayed are also set to have supporting roles.

Delvey was released from prison earlier this year, after serving a three-and-a-half stint at Rikers Island. She seems to be relishing having a Netflix show based on her life, and has shared updates on the series’ behind-the-scenes on Instagram. But Delvey is currently in ICE custody and faces potential deportation to Germany—where she’s had citizenship since her family moved there in 2007.

