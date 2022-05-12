Netflix has shared the first trailer for its new series First Kill, bringing back from the dead a beloved trope. The queer teen romance series follows two girls—one a vampire, the other a vampire slayer—as they kindle a nature-defying romance. It’s giving a little Romeo And Juliet, a little Twilight, and a lot of the second season of Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook star in First Kill as Cal Burns and Juliette Fairmont, respectively, who both attend Lancaster Academy. Cal comes from a long lineage of monster slayers, while Juliette is descended from a family of vampires. Cal’s family prefers to spend their days running vampire slaying drills, and Juliette is grappling with her changing body (i.e. developing fangs and a taste for blood).

As the two have reached enter their teenage years, both have been tasked with taking on their first kill. When they each set their sights on one another as their respective targets, they get swept up in a forbidden relationship. Per the official series description: “Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

The series is based on a 2020 short story by YA author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, which she describes as Buffy The Vampire Slayer meet Killing Eve. Schwab is currently on board the series as a writer and executive producer. Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Gossip Girl) serves as the series’ showrunner. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss are attached as executive producers alongside Henderson.

Elizabeth Mitchell and Will Swenson lead the Fairmont family as Margo and Sebastian, with Aubin Wise and Jason Robert Moore guiding the Burns as Talia and Jack. The rest of the cast is filled out by Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez.

First Kill arrives to Netflix on June 10.