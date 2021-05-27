Queer Netflix vampire drama First Kill announces full cast

The Burns and Fairmont family Image : Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama series continues to take form. Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman, and Dylan McNamara joined the full cast of First Kill, giving face to the Fairmont and Burns families. Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis were previously announced as the leading cast members, Juliette Fairmont and Calliope Burns. MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez join First Kill as additional cast members in the series, all in their debut series roles. Overall, the series is bolstered with young actors and a diverse cast— a stark difference from typical shows in the vampire canon.

The series, based on short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab of the same name, follows teenage vampire Juliette as she’s pressured to take on her first kill as a member of her powerful vampire family. Her target, new girl in town Calliope, turns out to be a fearless vampire hunter from a long line of successful slayers. As the pair get to know each other, they begin to fall for one another. That’s right, Schwab’s not just sticking with that age-old Vampiric H omoerotic S ubtext trope . No, First Kill is explicitly queer. Now, we don’t want any comparisons to Twilight here, this is strictly a dream premise: it’s the diverse lesbian version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer.



The series recently entered production with Felicia D. Henderson, known for her work on The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, and Soul Food, serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as executive producers, along with the creator, executive producer and writer Schwab.

No release date has been assigned for First Kill.