Though some of us have grown tired of music biopics, Netflix decided now is the time to make a biopic series about U2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot are in the process of developing the show for Netflix, with Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten penning it.



Though no information about which parts of the band’s story will be tackled in the series has been released yet, sources told THR that the band “is expected to be involved and sanction the project.”

At least, in this case, Bono is still around and can have some input, so there’s less chanc e of his story being butchered like what happened to Freddie Mercury. McCarten’s script for Bohemian Rhapsody caught flack for not fully delving into Mercury’s queerness and brushing over the legendary singer dying of AIDS, so we’ll have to see how he tackles U2's story.

The band has yet to confirm the news of the biopic series, and Netflix representatives declined to comment to THR.



U2 also made headlines recently because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to read a painful St. Patrick’s Day limerick written by Bono that questionably compares Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Saint Patrick. It’s nearly at the same level of cringe as Annalynne McCord’s viral poem about being sorry she’s not Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mother so she could stop him from inciting a war.

As seen in a video, after reading the poem (that, by the way, ends with the line “Ireland’s sorry and pain is now the Ukraine and Saint Patrick’s name now Zelensky”) Pelosi said, “How about that?” and turned to a Catholic priest in attendance, saying, “What, you like that, Father?”



The moment was, of course, memeified extensively on social media.