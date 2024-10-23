Netflix series Virgin River is actually getting a season 7 Season 6 premieres December 19.

Well, the good news is that after years and years of shows getting the ax long before their time, a new trend seems to be emerging. Last week, it was announced that Apple TV+’s Slow Horses had been renewed for season six before season five had begun to air. The same happened for Jack Reacher’s upcoming fourth season (the third will premiere sometime in 2025) and The Bear‘s fourth back in March.

The bad news is—at least over on Netflix—the renewal notices always seem to be a bit random. Wouldn’t it be nice if the streamer gave Kaos—an interesting, high concept show with a promising start and a big-name star—more than one season to gestate? That’s never going to happen, but at least something is getting a longer run. The streamer announced today that romance series Virgin River had been renewed for its seventh season before season six premieres on December 19. Based on the best-selling novels by Robyn Carr, the series “is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home.”

The logline for the show’s upcoming sixth season reads as follows: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

No news on a season seven premiere date yet, but Netflix promised they’d “alert the phone tree” as soon as that is announced. For now, fans can at least watch season six knowing any potential cliffhangers will be resolved whenever the next season comes.