Are you ready to step back into the Grishaverse? Netflix still hasn’t released a premiere date for Shadow And Bone’s second season, but the streamer released a brief teaser trailer during its global fan event today. The exciting footage only makes the wait more challenging, huh?

Eric Heisserer’s adaptation is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow And Bone trilogy. The fantasy drama follows young orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Lei Mei), who discovers she’s a Very Important Grisha; she possesses the power of light and is the long-awaited savior of the Ravka nation. Alina is the Sun Summoner who can destroy the Shadow Fold—a dangerous region engulfed in darkness that divides the nation into two.

Naturally, Alina’s powers make her a target for her enemies, but she also gains worshippers along the way. The eight-episode first season, which adapted 2013's Shadow And Bone, centers on Alina’s coming of age once she discovers her powers. Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan or The Darkling, who takes Alina under her wing—and shares electric chemistry with her—only to then turn into her enemy. Archie Renaux is Alina’s best friend and other love interest, Malyan Oretsev, a tracker.

Season two picks up after Alina went on the run with Mal to understand her abilities better. The Darkling, presumed dead, obviously isn’t because we all deserve to see Barnes revel in his villainous role some more. These eight new episodes are based on the second book, Siege And Storm.

Advertisement

The cast includes Amita Suman, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Zoë Wanamaker, and Sujaya Dasgupta. Season two’s additions are Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Jack Wolfe, and Anna Leong Brophy. While no release date is announced yet, based on a Netflix announcement, filming wrapped in June 2022. It’s likely that season two, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere next year.