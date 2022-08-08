This article discusses the plot of the Scream series.

Neve Campbell returning for 2022's Scream was a surprise. Her character Si dney Prescott survived four prior run-ins with old Ghostface, losing her boyfriend, her boyfriend’s mother, her aunt, a weird half-brother, and an entire friend group in the process. Frankly, she needs a break. But Si dney’s role in the 2022’s legacy sequel was limited at best, with the character popping in to give a critical piece of information that newcomers might need. What can we say? The movie was too busy retconning her abusive, murderous ex-boyfriend into Billy, the friendly ghost dad. Nevertheless, it was nice to see her back, giving her friends hugs and bringing much-needed warmth to the cynical series.

However, her decision not to return for Scream 6 makes all the sense in the world. She should pass if the studio and franchise don’t recognize her value . As the most successful final girl in slasher history, she doesn’t need anyone to explain this to her. She’s well aware.

Speaking to People, Campbell elaborated on her choice to sit out the next Scream, publicly decrying the offer made by producers. “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she said. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

Campbell continued by offering a thought experiment to readers: Would a man be treated this way after 25 years of leading a huge blockbuster? To Campbell, the answer is a resounding “no.”

“I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that—feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

Back in June, Campbell went public with her decision to skip the sequel in a statement:

Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.

Who’s ready for a Scream where Si dney died off-screen on the way back to her home planet? Yeah, it doesn’t sound great. In the meantime, please stop bringing these bush league offers to Neve Campbell. Not in her movie.