Scream’s iconic final girl seems to have made a final stand. Neve Campbell has announced that she will not be returning to the role of Sidney Prescott in the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, due out in 2023.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said, as reported by Deadline.

The actor, who played the wiley teen at the center of Ghostface’s original murderous schemes, explained the “difficult decision” to “move on” from the franchise, revealing that she was unsatisfied with the contract she had been offered.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” the actor said. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

According to Deadline, the Scream franchise has grossed over $744 m illion worldwide over the course of its run. Scream 5 alone grossed nearly $140 million worldwide.

Although Campbell didn’t go into any more detail about the negotiations that seemingly led to her exit from the project, she was quick to thank the fans who’ve stayed with her and Sidney throughout the years.

“To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me,” Campbell concluded. “I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Scream 5 stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are all set to return for the sixth installment. Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere will also make a long-awaited return to Woodsboro, reprising her role as Ghostface survivor Kirby Reed.

Campbell currently stars in the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, and will soon take on a new role in Peacock’s Twisted Metal opposite Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.