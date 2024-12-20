3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

There is perhaps no working band more prolific than Guided By Voices. Since their inception 41 years ago, they’ve released 40 studio albums—and they broke up for a few years somewhere in the middle of that, too. Next year’s Universe Room will be their 41st album, and “The Great Man” is the second track we’ve heard from it so far. It’s a politically charged scorcher that comes in at just over two minutes, long enough to get its message across but not overstay its welcome.