3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend New tracks from My Morning Jacket and Lucy Dacus, plus a new album from The Weather Station.

Welcome to our weekly music post, where we spotlight our favorite new songs and albums. Hop in the comments and tell us: What new music are you listening to?

My Morning Jacket, “Time Waited”

This week, My Morning Jacket announced their 10nth album, is, will drop on March 21. The band also released the album’s lead single, “Time Waited,” which opens with a lovely bit of piano. Frontman Jim James said of the song in a press release, “I made a loop of that piano intro and listened as I went for a walk, and all these melodies started coming to me. For a long time, I didn’t have lyrics, but then I had a dream where I was in a café and a song was playing, and the lyrics to that song became the lyrics to ‘Time Waited’ – the melodies just fit perfectly. And the lyrics are about how flexible time is, how we can bend and warp time, especially if we are following our hearts, the universe and time itself can flow to work with us.”

Lucy Dacus, “Ankles”

Boygenius member Lucy Dacus also announced a new album this week, gracing us with two new tracks. The lead single is “Ankles,” which is paired with a fun music video in which Dacus wanders around a city dressed like she stepped out of a Renaissance painting with Bottoms star Havan Rose Liu acting as her security guard. Dacus told Dazed, “‘Ankles’ is all about wanting something you can’t have, particularly someone you can’t have, and trying to figure out how to let off that steam so that it doesn’t explode and blow up your life.”

Fusilier, “Nightmare Muscle”

Blake Fusilier has been making his way into the indie and DIY scenes for a minute now, but he’s finally gearing up to release his first album under the mononym Fusilier. Ambush lands on March 28, but the first single, “Nightmare Muscle,” is here now. The song gets an assist from Bartees Strange, who co-produced and plays guitar on the track.

The Weather Station, Humanhood

On Humanhood, The Weather Station frontwoman Tamara Lindeman reckons with what it means to be human and the nature of connection. According to a note on Bandcamp, “This record was performed by six musicians improvising live off the floor in two sessions in late 2023. This band shaped the music indelibly in form, arrangement, mood, and feeling.” Humanhood is something of a departure from previous Weather Station albums; it sounds familiar, but there’s a new level of experimentation here, with bold production choices and instrumentation.

Ela Minus, DÍA

Gabriela Jimeno Caldas’ first record as Ela Minus, 2020’s acts of rebellion, came out at a rough time. Many of the tracks would’ve been perfectly at home played through the speakers of a crowded club, but all the clubs were closed, and it felt like Caldas never really got her moment to shine. Now, she’s back with her sophomore album, DÍA, which pushes the electronic experimentation even further, creating more expansive and entrancing soundscapes. This time, Caldas is well-positioned to capitalize on her unique sound.

Yola, My Way

Yola’s new EP, My Way, was a surprise drop, but certainly not an unwelcome one. After securing three Grammy nominations tied to her 2019 soul/rock/R&B debut album, Walk Through Fire, Yola branched out, starring in Hadestown on Broadway and making her big-screen debut as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Elvis. My Way is her first new music project in three years, and in typical Yola fashion, the sound is wholly unique. This time around, she’s incorporated disco into the lead single, “Temporary,” which the singer says is “in part an ode to fuckboys, but it is also a verbal dagger in the side to the most vapid of daters.”